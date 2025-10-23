- Fixed a bug where Gambler items had no cost
- Fixed a bug where item cost at the Gambler was calculated incorrectly while selling. The item's base price is now factored in. This is a buff
- Fixed a bug where the Gambler would charge you Nightmare Essence for Gambled Nightmare items. This was illegal!
- Fixed a level generation issue with the Maintenance Corridor tileset
- Made some underlying item model and framework changes to support an upcoming content patch
0.3.1 Hotfix #18
