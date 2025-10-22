Main Update

Added 4 new monsters.

Added over 25new skills.

Added over 5new items.

Other Updates

An issue occurred where Gigant Power could not be obtained in the level 552 Gigant Quest.

Fixed an issue where the increased Psychic damage from Soul Bahamut's "Dragon King+" ability was lower than intended.

The critical hit avoidance effect of Soul Bahamut's "True Bahamut" ability now activates even when the effect is inflicted on both allies and enemies.

Other minor bugs have been fixed.

Comments

Thank you for playing INIMICUS! Thanks to everyone, development is progressing smoothly. All Gigant Powers have been implemented. Thank you for always reporting bugs.