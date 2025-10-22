 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20498184 Edited 22 October 2025 – 15:06:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

To receive rewards for watching streams, first link your EXBO and Twitch accounts.

🔻Detailed guide on how to link your EXBO account.
🔻Detailed guide on how to link Twitch to the game in Steam.
🔻You can track the status of the rewards on a special page.

How to receive Twitch Drops

To claim your rewards, just watch the streams on the channels of our verified media partners.

You can watch broadcasts from our English-speaking content makers:

Here's also a list of our Russian-speaking media partners:

Twitch Drops of this season event include three campaigns, each lasts one week:

Week

Beginning

End

Time zone

1

October 22, 14:00

October 29, 13:00

UTC

2

October 29, 14:00

November 5, 13:00

UTC

3

November 5, 14:00

November 12, 13:00

UTC

Twitch Drops content

Here is the list of rewards. For detailed information about each reward, refer to the relevant section below:

Quantity

Watch time

Reward

1st gift

5 hours

Twitch Shards container 1 pcs.

2nd gift

10 hours

Twitch Shards container 1 pcs.

3rd gift

15 hours

Twitch Shards container 1 pcs.

Within each campaign, the last reward is awarded after 15 hours of watching live broadcasts.

Contents of the Twitch Drop container

Item

Quantity

Twitch Fragments

800 pcs.

Exchange your Twitch Fragments for valuable items: spare parts and tools, catalysts, and unstable anomalous batteries.
The shop also offers a master rank sight, various attachments, and unique cosmetic items.

Please note that items previously obtained through Twitch Drops can also be exchanged at the Dealer NPC for Twitch Fragments.

Thanks for your attention,
and good luck with your reward hunt!

Changed files in this update

