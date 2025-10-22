To receive rewards for watching streams, first link your EXBO and Twitch accounts.

🔻 Detailed guide on how to link your EXBO account .

🔻 Detailed guide on how to link Twitch to the game in Steam .

🔻You can track the status of the rewards on a special page .

How to receive Twitch Drops

To claim your rewards, just watch the streams on the channels of our verified media partners.

You can watch broadcasts from our English-speaking content makers:

Here's also a list of our Russian-speaking media partners:

Twitch Drops of this season event include three campaigns, each lasts one week:

Week Beginning End Time zone 1 October 22, 14:00 October 29, 13:00 UTC 2 October 29, 14:00 November 5, 13:00 UTC 3 November 5, 14:00 November 12, 13:00 UTC

Twitch Drops content

Here is the list of rewards. For detailed information about each reward, refer to the relevant section below:

Quantity Watch time Reward 1st gift 5 hours Twitch Shards container 1 pcs. 2nd gift 10 hours Twitch Shards container 1 pcs. 3rd gift 15 hours Twitch Shards container 1 pcs.

Within each campaign, the last reward is awarded after 15 hours of watching live broadcasts.

Contents of the Twitch Drop container

Item Quantity Twitch Fragments 800 pcs.

Exchange your Twitch Fragments for valuable items: spare parts and tools, catalysts, and unstable anomalous batteries.

The shop also offers a master rank sight, various attachments, and unique cosmetic items.

Please note that items previously obtained through Twitch Drops can also be exchanged at the Dealer NPC for Twitch Fragments.

Thanks for your attention,

and good luck with your reward hunt!