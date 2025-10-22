Added customizable asteroid belt which can be added to any star

Added customizable magnetospheres. Stars produce stellar winds that deform magnetospheres.

Added customizable temperature textures

Added comet C/2024 G3,

Added interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS

Added binary bodies option in the orbit helper

The orbit helper now also shows the orbital period of the selected object

Added basic tutorial in the Help menu

Collision now don't make craters by default. If you want collision craters, you can switch the setting on in the Physics menu.

You can now add objects using spherical coordinates (Right Ascension, Declination and Distance from selected origin). Spherical coordinates for any body can be found on Wikipedia among others. With this option you can add objects in their scientifically correct locations. To use it, press the sphere icon after clicking the "Add new body" button.

Performance improvements

Switched from Euler to Leapfrog integration for the n-body calculations. It should result in more stable orbits.

The simulation now runs much more smoothly when you select the "accurate orbits" option in the physics settings; when you select that option moons in tight orbits won't get flung out anymore

Removed the cloud save/load option as it caused too many bugs

Unity security fix