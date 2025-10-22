 Skip to content
Major 22 October 2025 Build 20498163
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added customizable asteroid belt which can be added to any star

  • Added customizable magnetospheres. Stars produce stellar winds that deform magnetospheres.

  • Added customizable temperature textures

  • Added comet C/2024 G3,

  • Added interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS

  • Added binary bodies option in the orbit helper

  • The orbit helper now also shows the orbital period of the selected object

  • Added basic tutorial in the Help menu

  • Collision now don't make craters by default. If you want collision craters, you can switch the setting on in the Physics menu.

  • You can now add objects using spherical coordinates (Right Ascension, Declination and Distance from selected origin). Spherical coordinates for any body can be found on Wikipedia among others. With this option you can add objects in their scientifically correct locations. To use it, press the sphere icon after clicking the "Add new body" button.

  • Performance improvements

  • Switched from Euler to Leapfrog integration for the n-body calculations. It should result in more stable orbits.

  • The simulation now runs much more smoothly when you select the "accurate orbits" option in the physics settings; when you select that option moons in tight orbits won't get flung out anymore

  • Removed the cloud save/load option as it caused too many bugs

  • Unity security fix

  • Fixed CJK glyph style bugs

