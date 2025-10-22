A new update has been released, you can view the full changes on our blog post.

https://sbox.game/news/update-25-10-22

Preloaded content in initial Steam download

Crashing now opens a crash report

Sprite Editor: Multi-Select support. CTRL to add to current selection, SHIFT to select all between last selection

Sprite Editor: Added DEL and CTRL+D shortcuts for Delete and Duplicate

Sprite Editor: Deleting, Duplicating, and even Drag-and-Drop actions now work when performing a Multi-Select

Sprite Editor: Right Click -> Edit Frames can edit multiple frames at once with a Multi-Select

Sprite Broadcast Events

Sprite Broadcast Event Types

SpriteRenderer.PlayAnimation() no longer resets the playback when calling on the animation that's already playing

ParticleSpriteRenderer now has a PlaybackSpeed property for Sprites with animation