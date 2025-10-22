 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20498054
Update notes via Steam Community

A new update has been released, you can view the full changes on our blog post.

https://sbox.game/news/update-25-10-22

🎁 Added

  • Preloaded content in initial Steam download

  • Crashing now opens a crash report

  • Support for selecting resources for interface properties in the editor

  • VR toggle button to editor titlebar (if vr enabled)

  • Group game objects before converting selection to prefab

  • Sprite Editor: Multi-Select support. CTRL to add to current selection, SHIFT to select all between last selection

  • Sprite Editor: Added DEL and CTRL+D shortcuts for Delete and Duplicate

  • Sprite Editor: Deleting, Duplicating, and even Drag-and-Drop actions now work when performing a Multi-Select

  • Sprite Editor: Right Click -> Edit Frames can edit multiple frames at once with a Multi-Select

  • Sprite Broadcast Events

  • Sprite Broadcast Event Types

  • SpriteRenderer.PlayAnimation() no longer resets the playback when calling on the animation that's already playing

  • ParticleSpriteRenderer now has a PlaybackSpeed property for Sprites with animation

  • Ability to edit HashSet<T> properties in inspector

🧼 Improved

  • Material: Material.Set( ... ) actually works to set any parameters

  • Material: Added Material.SetFeature( .. )

  • Material: Added Material.GetFeature( .. )

  • Material: Added Shader.Schema (but don't use it yet because it's all gonna change)

  • Material: Refactored internal material system, so we understand it more

  • Sprite Editor: Made room for the scrollbar in the Timeline

  • Refactored SceneSpriteSystem.AdvanceFrame -> Sprite.AnimationState

  • Clears clamp properly to the render area

  • All resources support IsValid

  • BBox.Transform() now works correctly for asymmetric boxes and scale

  • PlayerController press trace can hit triggers, but drops if a solid fails press

  • ToolsVis Quality of Life Improvements

  • Allow PlayerController unducking while swimming or climbing

  • net_fakelag and net_fakepacketloss are cheat convars

🪛 Fixed

  • Model reload crash

  • Physics: FindClosestPoint on overlaps

  • Glass now always uses the correct framebuffer, fixes it when multiple tools are open

  • Depth of Field Fixes - Edge Vignetting & Quality Scaling

  • Clear connections from local snapshot states for networked objects on host change

  • Update main camera when a camera priority changes

  • Fixed [KeyProperty] properties not respecting [ShowIf] and [HideIf] attributes

  • GenericControlWidget now checks for visibility updates properly

🚯 Removed

  • NativeRenderingWidget: Replacement is SceneRenderingWidget

  • Material: Dynamic Expressions

  • Remove native unused WellKnownRenderTargets

  • vr_vulkan_wait_fence_between_eyes dead convar

Changed files in this update

Sandbox Game Content Depot 590831
Windows 64-bit Depot 590832
Depot 590838
