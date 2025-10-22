Erenshor's default auction house has always been a bit of a pain point for players.

While the original goal was to give you the feel of "treasure hunting" as you click through sellers and browse wares, it ended up being one of the biggest 'misses' with the community for how long it took and how inefficient it was.

So, based on community feedback / watching streamers / reading reviews and comments, the auction house has been re-worked into a more efficient system that allows for searching, sorting, and finding items based on what you need.

SimPlayers also price their items a little bit more consistently with the game's market, but more than before - some will under-price, others will over-price, and you'll still have the chance to find those hot deals.

Enjoy and please report any bugs

Brian