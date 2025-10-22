1.1.2

This was a minor patch to add some functionality I needed to demo the game at a indie game con. Nothing should have changed for regular play.





1.1.3

Changed

- Updated tooltip for The Good Book



Bugfixes

- Madam I'm Adam & Leafy House now trigger/retrigger with the correct orientation of the original word

- Fixed a crash when a book was destroyed/added while owning Manuscript

- Fixed a bug where certain pieces would not be selectable while bribing the watchguard

- Fixed some interactions between Kool Katz, The Finalist, Good Book, and Optometry

- Spellbook now triggers on discards that occur when scoring the board

- Fixed a crash with Lunchline when scoring with lots of retriggers

Removed

- EReader can no longer become Mimicry. (Lots of bugs keep showing up here, hope to add this back at some point but I'll disable it now for stability's sake)

Thanks again for you continued support! More updates coming soon :)