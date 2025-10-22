Added

- Steam Deck resolution (1280x800) is now supported. Many adjustments were made to UI for smaller screens

- Second level of Ancient Armory (level 50) and new boss were added. Teleport monuments were added as a way to switch between multiple dungeon levels

- New secret safe zone with better potions/weapons

- Better tooltip for weapons/shields. Now also showing dps for transparency

- Now you can compare items with what you have equipped (shift or left trigger)

In case of rings I'm not showing all ten in comparison, just first two

- After teleporting current map is now briefly shown with it's recommended level

- Loot no longer drops in unreachable spots - BFS algorithm is used to check for valid cells

Changed

- Better high level potions: level 60+ health and mana potions now restore much more percent based health/mana

- Now playing teleport sounds when changing locations

- Small UI improvements

- Physics performance optimizations. Character AI improvements for performance

Fixed

- More consistency of [Shockwave] between danger zone visual and actual projectile

- Issue when double clicking player is main menu multiple times in a row

- Issue where boss exclusive [Fire Probes] skill was in player's skill tree

- Equipment/inventory layout building

- [Blade Field] and [Ragebait] causing some issues when monsters just died

- Loot text display issue when position for loot wasn't found

- Now showing zero reset cost if free one is available