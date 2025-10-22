Hello everyone!



While we're working on the next update involving the trinkets, we're pushing a smaller update with value tweaks that felt important for us to slide in when possible

Please find what's changed below!

Knightica - v1.1.1a

Balancing

We are balancing some Souls that were underwhelming to increase various possibilities in the game. It’s a small patch to keep you waiting before the next big update comes up!

Souls Interest: Now gives 10 🪙 when taken Dividends: Now gives 10 🪙 when taken Reset: Now gives 10 🪙 when taken Hoard: Now gives 10 🪙 when taken Tradeoff: Now gives 6 🪙 when taken Tribute: Now gives 10 Free Rerolls when taken Goldweave: Now gives 6 Free Rerolls when taken Hustle: Shop Slots reduction increase from 2 to 3 Agony Increase🪙received amount from 3 to 4 Affinity: Now has 75% chance to gain 1 🪙instead of 50% Apex Now also increase Shop Slot by 1 Selection Increase Shop Slot Amount from 3 to 4 Morph Added a new effect : Turn Start: +10 Exp to all Troops on your Bench Sacrifice Increase percentage amount from 125% to 150% Burst Now reduces Spells cost by 2 🪙 instead of 1 🪙 Enlightenment Reworked the effect 2 Free Rerolls when any Troop levels up



Bug Fixes