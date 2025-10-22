Hello everyone!
While we're working on the next update involving the trinkets, we're pushing a smaller update with value tweaks that felt important for us to slide in when possible
Please find what's changed below!
Knightica - v1.1.1a
Balancing
We are balancing some Souls that were underwhelming to increase various possibilities in the game. It’s a small patch to keep you waiting before the next big update comes up!
Souls
Interest:
Now gives 10🪙 when taken
Dividends:
Now gives 10🪙 when taken
Reset:
Now gives 10🪙 when taken
Hoard:
Now gives 10🪙 when taken
Tradeoff:
Now gives 6🪙 when taken
Tribute:
Now gives 10 Free Rerolls when taken
Goldweave:
Now gives 6 Free Rerolls when taken
Hustle:
Shop Slots reduction increase from 2 to 3
Agony
Increase🪙received amount from 3 to 4
Affinity:
Now has 75% chance to gain 1🪙instead of 50%
Apex
Now also increase Shop Slot by 1
Selection
Increase Shop Slot Amount from 3 to 4
Morph
Added a new effect : Turn Start: +10 Exp to all Troops on your Bench
Sacrifice
Increase percentage amount from 125% to 150%
Burst
Now reduces Spells cost by 2🪙 instead of 1🪙
Enlightenment
Reworked the effect
2 Free Rerolls when any Troop levels up
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where a Troop modified in Bench by Morph or Transmutation would not always give the right amount of XP when merged
Fixed an issue when opening the inventory with a Controller
Changed files in this update