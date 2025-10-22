 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20497882 Edited 22 October 2025 – 14:59:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

While we're working on the next update involving the trinkets, we're pushing a smaller update with value tweaks that felt important for us to slide in when possible
Please find what's changed below!



Knightica - v1.1.1a


Balancing

We are balancing some Souls that were underwhelming to increase various possibilities in the game. It’s a small patch to keep you waiting before the next big update comes up!

  • Souls

    • Interest:

      • Now gives 10🪙 when taken

    • Dividends:

      • Now gives 10🪙 when taken

    • Reset:

      • Now gives 10🪙 when taken

    • Hoard:

      • Now gives 10🪙 when taken

    • Tradeoff:

      • Now gives 6🪙 when taken

    • Tribute:

      • Now gives 10 Free Rerolls when taken

    • Goldweave:

      • Now gives 6 Free Rerolls when taken

    • Hustle:

      • Shop Slots reduction increase from 2 to 3

    • Agony

      • Increase🪙received amount from 3 to 4

    • Affinity:

      • Now has 75% chance to gain 1🪙instead of 50%

    • Apex

      • Now also increase Shop Slot by 1

    • Selection

      • Increase Shop Slot Amount from 3 to 4

    • Morph

      • Added a new effect : Turn Start: +10 Exp to all Troops on your Bench

    • Sacrifice

      • Increase percentage amount from 125% to 150%

    • Burst

      • Now reduces Spells cost by 2🪙 instead of 1🪙

    • Enlightenment

      • Reworked the effect

      • 2 Free Rerolls when any Troop levels up

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where a Troop modified in Bench by Morph or Transmutation would not always give the right amount of XP when merged

  • Fixed an issue when opening the inventory with a Controller

