22 October 2025 Build 20497859 Edited 22 October 2025 – 14:46:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Now fully fixed critical bug where sometimes the map would not load on server join

Fixed Bug where downloading a replay would not appear under local replays

Fixed Bug where crash reports would be corrupt, making it impossible to fix those bugs

Windows Depot 1657091
Linux Depot 1657093
