Hey there everyone! Version 1.0.1 is now out and we've been working on fixing bugs so you can have a better experience :D

We are very thankful for everyone that played! We've been watching several streams, reading reviews, talking to the community and we're very happy to see so many people having fun! Thanks a lot for your support and enjoy version 1.0.1

-Fernando (Games From The Abyss)

Bug Fixes