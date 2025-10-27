 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Escape From Duckov 911 Operator Counter-Strike 2 Marvel Rivals RV There Yet?
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 October 2025 Build 20497834 Edited 27 October 2025 – 17:32:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey there everyone! Version 1.0.1 is now out and we've been working on fixing bugs so you can have a better experience :D

We are very thankful for everyone that played! We've been watching several streams, reading reviews, talking to the community and we're very happy to see so many people having fun! Thanks a lot for your support and enjoy version 1.0.1

-Fernando (Games From The Abyss)

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where The Elevator in Flow C would get stuck.

  • Fixed an issue where players could get out of bounds in a section of the sewers in Flow C.

  • Fixed an issue where the sometimes the "end of demo" screen would display when finishing an ending of the game.

  • Fixed a softlock that would occur if the player died or quit the game in the corridor after the man in the wall drugged you.

  • Fixed various typos.

  • Fixed various collision issues.

  • Updated Credits

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2339331
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link