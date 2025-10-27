Hey there everyone! Version 1.0.1 is now out and we've been working on fixing bugs so you can have a better experience :D
We are very thankful for everyone that played! We've been watching several streams, reading reviews, talking to the community and we're very happy to see so many people having fun! Thanks a lot for your support and enjoy version 1.0.1
-Fernando (Games From The Abyss)
Bug Fixes
Fixed an issue where The Elevator in Flow C would get stuck.
Fixed an issue where players could get out of bounds in a section of the sewers in Flow C.
Fixed an issue where the sometimes the "end of demo" screen would display when finishing an ending of the game.
Fixed a softlock that would occur if the player died or quit the game in the corridor after the man in the wall drugged you.
Fixed various typos.
Fixed various collision issues.
Updated Credits
Changed files in this update