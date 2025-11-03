Microtopia - v1.1.2 Update

Added the possibility to relocate entire floor tile selections



Improved performance with many floor tiles



Command trails no longer snap to floor tile grids



Updated material requirements for iron decorations.



Unbuild floor tiles no longer show their progress billboard.



Updated the Unity build version in reaction to the recent security risk.



Fixed being able to cheat with catapults using paste actions.



Fixed being able to create illegal building assignments using pipette.



Hello everyone! We're back for another small update, addressing bugs (can't help but doing the joke, but we are really addressing bugs though), Unity safety issues, and more!Please find the full patchnote below :