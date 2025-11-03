Please find the full patchnote below :
Microtopia - v1.1.2 Update
- Added the possibility to relocate entire floor tile selections
- Improved performance with many floor tiles
- Command trails no longer snap to floor tile grids
- Updated material requirements for iron decorations.
- Unbuild floor tiles no longer show their progress billboard.
- Updated the Unity build version in reaction to the recent security risk.
- Fixed being able to cheat with catapults using paste actions.
- Fixed being able to create illegal building assignments using pipette.
Changed files in this update