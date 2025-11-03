 Skip to content
3 November 2025 Build 20497831 Edited 3 November 2025 – 16:46:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone! We're back for another small update, addressing bugs (can't help but doing the joke, but we are really addressing bugs though), Unity safety issues, and more!

Please find the full patchnote below :

Microtopia - v1.1.2 Update

  • Added the possibility to relocate entire floor tile selections
  • Improved performance with many floor tiles
  • Command trails no longer snap to floor tile grids
  • Updated material requirements for iron decorations.
  • Unbuild floor tiles no longer show their progress billboard.
  • Updated the Unity build version in reaction to the recent security risk.
  • Fixed being able to cheat with catapults using paste actions.
  • Fixed being able to create illegal building assignments using pipette.

