Quality of Life [1.2.2] Out Now!

Greetings Ectypes!

With this patch we aim to make QoL improvements and fix some of the most annoying player-reported issues.

Thanks for the community for helping us out with these! If you're having issues, don't hesitate to share them with us on our Discord!

The inertia-zone

The inertia zone is an exterior bubble projected tightly around the player ship. When you enter it, you're automatically tethered to the movement of the ship - allowing you to jetpack around the inertia zone without fear of being left behind... as long as you don't accidentally touch a thruster and get launched off into space of course.

Airlock Usability

It's simple really: We made the Airlock doors interactive like the rest of the doors on the ship - this reduced the amount of buttons needed to operate the Airlock from 4 to 2! (Or just 1 if you don't touch the safety, but what's life without a little danger?).

General

[Community] ' Make it possible to move around the hull without falling off/being left behind ' - Added " Inertia-zone ", extending around player ships to ease player connection with the ships velocity

Added Ship Inertia Zone UI (The EVA hud now shows when you're inside the inertia zone)

Adjusted Ship Thrusters push force. Increased their visibility with warning stripes and added emissiveness. Watch out for the Thrusters when you're in the inertia zone!

[Community] More intuitive Airlock featuring direct-interaction-doors , and a simplified airlock panel with bigger buttons

Airlock venting logic was revised and simplified

Rift Wrecks can now occur in Pilgrimages (normally found in the Survivor game mode). Visit them before they warp out - their loot tables are very good

Void Bombs can now spawn in at Desecration shrines

Increased the chance of finding mounted guns in various Space Stations

Hub quest door now opens quicker after selecting quest and ship

Circuit Breaker flip-state are now correctly stored when saving game

Optimization

[Community] Striker performance pass (geometry, LOD, culling, less materials etc.)

Fixed module occlusion issues (affect all ships)

Added LODs to Fabricator (affect all ships)

Controller UX Navigation Improvements:

Bottom of Fabrication and Inscription scroll view no longer wrap back to mode selection tab

Added tech for navigating to an element by alignment when switching between element groups

Cosmetic Panel navigation enhancements

Reward Panel navigation enhancements

Removed left/right navigation shortcuts pointing to tabs in Codex and Career panel

Added cursor toggle keybind to controller keybind layouts

Fixed no navigation area being active after building a blank animus crate and the tab is automatically changed to Inscription

UX improvements

Added Tab-switching Keybinds next to tab ribbons

[Community] Improve create-room-flow (both consoles and Steam)

[Community][Steam] Interdiction achievement description updated to make it clear that it takes 10 interdictions and not a single one

[Community] Remove the "player-death flatline tone" when ship gets destroyed

Updated hover info for the "Return to Hub" option in the Astral Map to make it clear that it also contains the save option

Made Striker engine trims more easy to interact with

Show Loadout characteristics on Loadout Challenge screen

Now graphics settings are locked properly under the quality preset (except Custom)

Visual Effect quality is now no longer reset based on quality preset after restarting the game

Remove timestamps from event log

Moved Player platform icon to only show in Escape menu

[Community] Fixed stats not working from relics/homunculus

[Community] Pilot ability shields not working on Striker

[Community] Fixed Striker ARC shields letting damage through

[Community] Fixed other players being muted by default when joining a room

[Community] Fixed region ping visual bug ("Bad US Ping")

[Community] Fixed potential Black Screen on Joining Lobby Issue

[Community] Fixed LOD issue in one of the wrecks

[Community] Fixed external Striker grappling hook collision issue

[Community] Fixed kicked out of the ship in the boss encounter

[Community][Steam] Fixed character movement not disabled while in Menu

[UI] Fixed Hub Flow Markers missing in Hub

[Matchmaking] Fixed Join Code Button Breaking if you Scroll and then Close the Popup

Fixed Frigate wrong colored lights (during powered down/void jump)

Fixed Frigate blinding lights in some areas

Fixed colliderpoints (for colliding with space geometry) for the Striker ship

Fixed ammo Consumption Buff issues

Removed Frost Boss arena asteroids which didn't affect the player ship

Fixed Collector's Edition Jetpack receives no light / "arms" having inverted normals

Fixed items clipping into Circuit Breakers (especially in in zero gravity)

Fixed various collision issues on modules (items getting lost, etc)

Fixed Pilgrimage Objective "tier 2" rewards not showing up after First Boss defeated

Fixed Astral Map holograms using world space

Fixed small gap in striker homunculus room where items could get lost

Fixed Astral Map lightbulbs not aligned with light source

Fixed interactionInfo trigger on one of the Relic Shrines in Striker (making it hard to read)

Fixed Weapon Animus Crates not having correct rarity color on their icons when dropped in space

Cleaned up Log Warnings

Remove warning tape in Hub

IMPORTANT: If you see things you believe is a bug, it will be helpful if you report it. Either on Steam - Bug reports >> or on our Discord (Channel: bug-reports)!

Known issues

Sometimes the Power Button on a Desecration Shrine is difficult to interact with and requires pointing at the button from an awkward angle

If you are having issues, don't hesitate to share them with us on our Discord!



Sincerely,

// The Hutlihut Games Crew



