Added a station action for the Mechanic Keyword - repair up to 15 Hull points,



Added a station action for the Engineer Keyword - +1 card drafting options in the next 3 post-combat card drafting screens,



Added a station action for the Combat Logistics Keyword - gain 1 extra card slot for the next combat encounter,



Added a station action for the Scavenger Keyword - Gain 1 Salvage (more events using salvage coming soon),



Added a station action for the Ace Pilot Keyword - Gain 1 fuel,



Added a station action for the Quick Reflexes Keyword - Gain 50 credits,



Added a station action for the Hacker Keyword - Start the next 3 combat encounters with 2 Security,



Modified the station action for the Combat Training Keyword - Attacks in the first turn of the next combat encounter deal +50% damage



[Fixed a soft-lock that occurred under certain circumstances for the Pirate Raid Deadweight combat event.



DW B05 : Fixed an issue with soft-locking on ascension 7 and higher,



Thermal Tick : Fixed issue with it not displaying the correct value on being played,



Lock and Load : Fixed issue where it sometimes wouldn't add the correct number of Flak shell cards to your hand,



Trade security mission should no longer spawn in unreachable locations,



Lena Starling is now has the Mechanic keyword (used to be Engineer) -Mechanics repair 4 hull after every 4 combat encounters, so this should help new players mitigate some of the damage they take,



Sol S02 Elite : Its flak cannons now go on cooldown after firing 3 shots.,



Sol S02 Elite : Now plays charged barrier instead of Fortify,



Renamed Missile Launcher to Missile Turret (English only for now). The old name was confusing as it implied that it could be mounted on the launch bay, but instead it goes on a weapon hardpoint



Hi everyone, we're back with another update!This time we added a feature that was left hanging for a long time:Each crewmember keyword, (with a few exceptions) has its own station activity, providing various bonuses to the player. This should greatly expand your range of options in stations.See the patch notes below for the list of station activities (more to be added later).We know a lot of people have experienced crashes and poor performance, we are looking into the matter and are trying to pin down a suspected memory leak. We will post a hotfix as soon as have something.Changelog for patchAs usual, we're looking forward to any feedback on the new station actions and game balance in general. If you run into any issues, please report them in our Discord or on the Steam forum, and be assured that we'll fix things as fast as possible.- The Breachway Team