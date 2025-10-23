Fixed minor PSN UI bugs that affected specific machine configurations (Maybe it’s your machine!)



To all of our guests in Wormwood Manor,We’re one week removed from our previous patch, and we present another to ensure your stay in the mansion is as enjoyable and stress-free as possible. This is a small fix that only affects Steam users.Thank you for your commitment, communication, and love for Midnight Murder Club. As always, keep an eye out on our various channels for other updates or notes of interest. (And if anything breaks, please let us know.)…And if anything breaks, please let us know!Mask on, have fun, and good luck!