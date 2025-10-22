We’ve enabled the Halloween event so enjoy the tricks and treats from now until November 2nd. You’ll get a couple of new treats this year including the crossbow and arrows.

Drive-In Night of the Living Dead

Watch the full length movie right in the game. Find a film reel while trick or treating. You can take the reel to either of the drive-in theaters and play the movie via the projection room. Try and survive a couple of hordes while watching a classic film!

A night at the drive-in

Trick or Treating

You'll find most of the structures in the game will currently have decorations around the doorstep and a new door knocker. Use the door knocker once the sun sets for a trick-or-treat. Tricks aren't always fun but the treats should make killing them easier ;)



Trick or treat knocker is back!

Giant Pumpkins

This year you can find giant pumpkins as treats and grow your own with giant pumpkin seeds! We’ve included a screenshot of item ids for server owners.

/lookup pumpkin results

Giant Pumpkin!

Big ol' pumpkins

Unity Security Update

As some of you may have read Unity released a security patch for some backend issues they had. You can read more about it here . We’ve patched STN to fix this issue.



Dead Bundle

If you’d like to support the team further check out the new cosmetic dead bundle. It includes some cool Halloween themed bits :) Thanks much for the continued support, guys! HAPPY HALLOWEEN ːsteammockingː

The Dead Bundle

Links

Discord

Changelog

X

Facebook

YouTube

Website