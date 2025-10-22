We’ve enabled the Halloween event so enjoy the tricks and treats from now until November 2nd. You’ll get a couple of new treats this year including the crossbow and arrows.
Drive-In Night of the Living Dead
Watch the full length movie right in the game. Find a film reel while trick or treating. You can take the reel to either of the drive-in theaters and play the movie via the projection room. Try and survive a couple of hordes while watching a classic film!
A night at the drive-in
Trick or Treating
You'll find most of the structures in the game will currently have decorations around the doorstep and a new door knocker. Use the door knocker once the sun sets for a trick-or-treat. Tricks aren't always fun but the treats should make killing them easier ;)
Trick or treat knocker is back!
Giant Pumpkins
This year you can find giant pumpkins as treats and grow your own with giant pumpkin seeds! We’ve included a screenshot of item ids for server owners.
/lookup pumpkin results
Giant Pumpkin!
Big ol' pumpkins
Unity Security Update
As some of you may have read Unity released a security patch for some backend issues they had. You can read more about it here. We’ve patched STN to fix this issue.
Dead Bundle
If you’d like to support the team further check out the new cosmetic dead bundle. It includes some cool Halloween themed bits :) Thanks much for the continued support, guys! HAPPY HALLOWEEN ːsteammockingː
The Dead Bundle
