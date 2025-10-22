 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20497521 Edited 22 October 2025 – 16:32:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve enabled the Halloween event so enjoy the tricks and treats from now until November 2nd. You’ll get a couple of new treats this year including the crossbow and arrows.

Drive-In Night of the Living Dead

Watch the full length movie right in the game. Find a film reel while trick or treating. You can take the reel to either of the drive-in theaters and play the movie via the projection room. Try and survive a couple of hordes while watching a classic film!

A night at the drive-in

Trick or Treating

You'll find most of the structures in the game will currently have decorations around the doorstep and a new door knocker. Use the door knocker once the sun sets for a trick-or-treat. Tricks aren't always fun but the treats should make killing them easier ;)


Trick or treat knocker is back!

Giant Pumpkins

This year you can find giant pumpkins as treats and grow your own with giant pumpkin seeds! We’ve included a screenshot of item ids for server owners.

/lookup pumpkin results

Giant Pumpkin!

Big ol' pumpkins

Unity Security Update

As some of you may have read Unity released a security patch for some backend issues they had. You can read more about it here. We’ve patched STN to fix this issue.

 
Dead Bundle

If you’d like to support the team further check out the new cosmetic dead bundle. It includes some cool Halloween themed bits :) Thanks much for the continued support, guys! HAPPY HALLOWEEN ːsteammockingː

The Dead Bundle

