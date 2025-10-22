 Skip to content
Major 22 October 2025 Build 20497443 Edited 22 October 2025 – 14:26:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • New Events: Color Change [@menvae], Camera Move, Camera Scale, Camera Rotate.
  • Scroll Speed can no longer be changed while in gameplay. (for future scripting related reasons)


Song Select

  • Added a stagger for left side entrance animation.
  • Improved the practice range selection by adding sliders and an indicator for the current position. [@menvae]
  • Multiple keymodes can now be selected at once when filtering. [@menvae]
  • The last leaderboard entry no longer gets covered by the footer. [@menvae]
  • JudgementDisplay is now always visible regardless of HUD opacity.
  • Lane Covers can now be moved to 150% up from 100%.
  • Added support for skinable Combo Bursts.
  • Fixed the indicator for replays being gone for over 5 months.


Editor

  • Zoom now affects the design tab too.
  • Right sidebars can now be compacted to fit more stuff.
  • Selections can now be moved using the arrow keys.
  • Number inputs can now be dragged (on their name) to change their value.
  • Right-clicking on the time info now pastes the current time from the clipboard.


Skinning

  • Added "non-tint" layers for tintable textures.
  • Long Note heads are now skinnable separately. (HitObject/LongNoteStart) [@orwenn22]


User Interface

  • User tooltips now show more activities than "online" and "offline".
  • File select now shows result counts and "streams" entries if there are too many items.
  • Updated the main menu enter animation.


Other

  • Removed the version number from the window title and make it display the current song when playing.
  • Skipping login now properly puts the game in offline mode.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3440101
Linux 64-bit Depot 3440102
