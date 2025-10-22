Gameplay
- New Events: Color Change [@menvae], Camera Move, Camera Scale, Camera Rotate.
- Scroll Speed can no longer be changed while in gameplay. (for future scripting related reasons)
Song Select
- Added a stagger for left side entrance animation.
- Improved the practice range selection by adding sliders and an indicator for the current position. [@menvae]
- Multiple keymodes can now be selected at once when filtering. [@menvae]
- The last leaderboard entry no longer gets covered by the footer. [@menvae]
- JudgementDisplay is now always visible regardless of HUD opacity.
- Lane Covers can now be moved to 150% up from 100%.
- Added support for skinable Combo Bursts.
- Fixed the indicator for replays being gone for over 5 months.
Editor
- Zoom now affects the design tab too.
- Right sidebars can now be compacted to fit more stuff.
- Selections can now be moved using the arrow keys.
- Number inputs can now be dragged (on their name) to change their value.
- Right-clicking on the time info now pastes the current time from the clipboard.
Skinning
- Added "non-tint" layers for tintable textures.
- Long Note heads are now skinnable separately. (HitObject/LongNoteStart) [@orwenn22]
User Interface
- User tooltips now show more activities than "online" and "offline".
- File select now shows result counts and "streams" entries if there are too many items.
- Updated the main menu enter animation.
Other
- Removed the version number from the window title and make it display the current song when playing.
- Skipping login now properly puts the game in offline mode.
Changed files in this update