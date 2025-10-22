Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue where the “open” and “save” buttons in the designer would not re-open after being closed.
Fixed an issue with the item description for doorways.
Fixed items not showing up on Tier 2 conveyor belts.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Bug Fixes:
Fixed an issue where the “open” and “save” buttons in the designer would not re-open after being closed.
Fixed an issue with the item description for doorways.
Fixed items not showing up on Tier 2 conveyor belts.
Changed depots in experimental branch