22 October 2025 Build 20497287 Edited 22 October 2025 – 14:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where the “open” and “save” buttons in the designer would not re-open after being closed.

  • Fixed an issue with the item description for doorways.

  • Fixed items not showing up on Tier 2 conveyor belts.

Changed depots in experimental branch

Depot 3454241
