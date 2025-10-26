🧠 Smarter, Deadlier Enemies

🔑 Change 🌟 Why it matters Improved Enemy AI Enemies now navigate environments more intelligently and react dynamically to player actions—making every encounter more tense and unpredictable. Better Animations Enemies now move and attack with refined motion blending and smoother transitions, enhancing immersion and horror presence.









🎮 Player Experience Overhaul

Refined Player Movement – Movement feels tighter, smoother, and more responsive based on your feedback.

New In-World Ping System – Communicate silently with your team. Mark points of interest, threats, or objectives directly in the world.

Overhauled UI – Cleaner visuals, more readable fonts, and a modern interface across menus and in-game HUD.









🌌 Visual & Environmental Improvements

Enhanced Lighting & Materials – Better reflections, shadows, and surface detail across all environments.

New Models & Props – More variation in rooms and corridors, adding depth and realism to your exploration.

Diverse Environments – We’re pushing for richer world variety—expect new textures, layout changes, and atmospheric additions.









🔦 Gear & Settings

Better Flashlight – Brighter beam, improved range, and more reliable coverage in pitch-dark spaces.

Camera FOV Slider – Customize your perspective easily, no config edits required.









🛠️ Fixes & Stability

Resolved issues with movement desync between clients.

Fixed occasional lighting flickers in dark rooms.

Improved performance during AI pathfinding and room transitions.

Fixed rare crash when joining a lobby while environment loads.









🧭 Known Issues / Next Up

Environment Diversity Expansion – Continuing to add more unique room types and environmental storytelling elements.

Sound System Improvements – We’re refining ambient transitions and proximity-based audio for even deeper immersion.









🙏 Thank You

Your feedback is driving these updates—thank you for testing, reporting, and helping shape Blood Moon Horror. More environmental and AI updates are already in the works!



