22 October 2025 Build 20497205 Edited 22 October 2025 – 15:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Levels

  • Material and LOD Optimizations

Loot

[Developer comment: Something that has been very clear to us is that the transparency on cooldowns for our trigger items has not been good enough and we’ve noticed a lot of confusion in testing as to why certain abilities don’t seem to work sometimes. To alleviate the confusion we have some systems in the prototyping state but while we look further into those solutions we think keeping it simple and just showing on the item cards themselves should make it a lot easier to keep track of]
  • All trigger items now display their cooldowns on their card
  • Changed descriptions of several items to better reflect the functionality
  • Fuse items in Vincent’s emporium now have proper icons

Chain Lightning

[Developer comment: Going through the Chain Lightning items once more we felt that there were a couple of items that practically did the same thing but the mechanics behind the items were poorly explained leading to confusion. Because of this we are introducing Chain Lightning Infusion to simplify some of the key triggers]
  • Added new effect: Chain Lightning Infusion
  • Eluding Chain buff reworked to use Chain Lighting Infusion
  • Flash Chain buff mini rework: Movement speed and the next 3 basic attacks trigger Chain lighting → 3 Stacks of Chain Lighting Infusion
  • Flash Chain cooldown decreased: 15s → 10s
  • Galvanic Chain cooldown decreased: 20s → 8s

Fire Field

  • Base damage decreased: 35% → 20% of player damage
  • Crimson Field ticks between burn stack increased: 3 → 6
  • Dominated enemies are no longer damaged or burned while inside of the Fire Field. They also gain the buff from Vulcan Field

UI

  • Updated most of our menus to better cohesion
  • Abilities will now show what button they are tied to when hovered in the tab menu

Accessibility

  • Added setting for inverting mouse Y input

Changed files in this update

