🔧 0.7.3 Update Notes

🗺️ Roadmap

⭐ Key Features

1. Supply Bot Location Alert UI Added

You can now check the location of Supply Bots in real-time on the in-game screen.

2. Idea Lock System Changed

Before After Individual Idea Lock Global Idea Lock

3. Area Attack Implemented

Area attack effects have been added to some weapons.

🔨 Other Improvements

1. Monster Graphics Updated

Before After

2. Idea Selection Feedback Added

When selecting an idea that cannot be chosen, you can now see what the issue is. (Insufficient Data or Weapon Slot Full)

📢 Next Update Preview

The next update will feature new items.

Stay tuned!

Please report bugs or feedback via our Discord channel or Steam forum.

Thank you for your valuable feedback!