Reintroduced the "Clutch" idea as a 1-100 attribute, . This may, hopefully, make it more difficult for teams with strong Elo ratings but always choke in crucial games to win the title (eg, Colombia, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark). Only teams with strong World Cup performance in history have higher Clutch ratings. The attribute is intended to be stable and change slowly over time.It’s advisable to start a new save to get a more realistic rating for each team. For those who stick to the save, the attribute is generated based on teams' elo ratings. You can adjust the ratings using the editor.Added a few filtering options to improve host selection, including filtering potential hosts by minimum and maximum Elo ratings, by tags, or choose specific teams.Removed the two bye opponents from the AFC playoff round.Web site: