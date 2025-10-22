 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20497070
Update notes via Steam Community

Clutch (Experimental)


Reintroduced the "Clutch" idea as a 1-100 attribute, . This may, hopefully, make it more difficult for teams with strong Elo ratings but always choke in crucial games to win the title (eg, Colombia, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark). Only teams with strong World Cup performance in history have higher Clutch ratings. The attribute is intended to be stable and change slowly over time.



It’s advisable to start a new save to get a more realistic rating for each team. For those who stick to the save, the attribute is generated based on teams' elo ratings. You can adjust the ratings using the editor.

Editor: Hosts


Added a few filtering options to improve host selection, including filtering potential hosts by minimum and maximum Elo ratings, by tags, or choose specific teams.



Bug fix


Removed the two bye opponents from the AFC playoff round.

Web site:
https://simcups.com

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105681
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105683
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105684
