The latest ritual was a success. Our huge free update to Occlude brings 24 new puzzles to the game, as well as new Archive Documents, Objects and a host of of quality of life improvements.

Cardinals is a chunky expansion to the game, twisting six of the seven Rituals into something new, with North, South, East and West variants. And it's out now.

Seven to Thirty-One.

Each Cardinal twists its parent Ritual's rules in fresh, unexpected ways. Your journey grows from seven puzzles to thirty-one, each demanding ingenuity and persistence in equal parts.

Discover four unlockable Objects, each with their own Documents, alongside new Gameplay Settings that enhance the entire experience of Occlude. Master the Cardinals and discover that each solution you knew was only the beginning.

Shuffled & Re-Dealed

24 new Cardinals , each a twist on an existing Ritual North, East, West and South variants for the first 6 Rituals Each Cardinal has their own related but unique secret rule These provide progressively more difficult challenges Discover what Jokers mean (or don’t mean) in Occlude

4 new Archive Documents and Objects to unlock through play: Discover Eliza’s murky past Dive into a conspiracy theory forum Find out how the Secret Tarot was used in war Puzzle at the ‘death’ of Professor Charter

New Quality of Life Improvements: Controls for card speed Double click to move any card Toggling confirmation pop-ups Zoom on hover over Found Documents

5 new achievements to unlock

Improvements to controllers, performance and Steam Deck playability

The Cardinals are a force-multiplier to the size and scope of the game, and we're looking forward to seeing how you all take to the new puzzles.

Don't be a stranger x



Pantaloon & Tributary Games



