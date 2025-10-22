Good day, fellow adventurers!

In this update, we’ve made several optimization improvements; the game should now perform more smoothly and stably. We've also fixed multiple crash issues. In the next few updates, we’ll continue working on further optimizations!

As an expansion to the previous update, we've improved Sursas; now you can tame them! You can build a lair for them, and they’ll produce peat. On top of that, a tamed Sursa will protect its surroundings, helping you defend your base! :)

We’ve also added mushrooms that grow in caves and, in the near future, will become an essential part of your settlers’ diet. But that’s not all, mysterious stone trees can now be found underground too!

If you’ve encountered any issues, check the changelog below. We fixed a lot of stuff! And if your bug isn’t on the list, let us know. We want the gameplay to be as smooth and bug-free as possible!

You can tell us about your bugs and experiences:

❤️ Here, below this post

❤️ In Steam discussions

❤️ Via the in-game form

❤️ On Discord

Changelog for Update #31 (ver. 0.8.84)

🌟 HIGHLIGHTS 🌟

🔷 Better optimization

🔷 Sursas can now be tamed

🔷 New Technology: Animal Lair

🔷 New Technology: Sursa Treats

🔷 Tamed Sursas in the Animal Lair will protect your base when enemies enter their detection radius

🔷 New Pickup: Meatshroom

🔷 New Pickup: Highshroom

🔷 New Stone Trees can now be found in caves

🔷 Added a new cutscene for the first encounter with the Archseeker



🛠️IMPROVEMENTS & FIXES 🛠️

🔷 More accurate and context-sensitive hints in RPG menu tabs

🔷 Added an additional hint in Raven Popup when you have a whistle: “Approach the raven and use the Whistle to tame it.”

🔷 Localization fixes (some text was in English even when another language was selected)

🔷 Fixed missing icon for Peat

🔷 Improved Fluffgig AI (sometimes they didn’t eat treats, especially when enclosed by walls with treats inside)

🔷 Added a sound effect for the minecart puzzle in the second island quest “Coal And Stone To The Forge”

🔷 Boosted Sursa attack damage

🔷 Fixed disappearing Bundle recipes from the crafting menu

🔷 Fixed a visual bug where item icons weren’t scaling properly in crafting menus

🔷 Improved animal and settler pathfinding when passing near each other

🔷 Polished sound effect when flying close to the ground with Ragna after a quick teleport to the mech

🔷 Fixed Bamboo Fruit not regrowing in some cases

🔷 HP auto-regen tweaked (now regenerates up to 50 HP at base character level)

🔷 Improved Fluffgig animations

🔷 Monster optimization improvements

🔷 Fixed a bug in the Ancient Hammer quest where the wrong area was highlighted on the map and minimap

🔷 Fixed Fluffgig not showing on the map or in notifications

🔷 Polished island map backgrounds

🔷 Fixed disappearing huge roots on the 5th island

🔷 Fixed missing visual effects at the forge on the second island (client side)

🔷 Fixed Community Hut not unlocking after being researched in the technology tab

🔷 Fixed a bug where the watering can didn’t return to inventory after healing berries

🔷 Fluffgig attacks are now more accurate

🔷 Fixed a bug where leaving the airship healed characters and regenerated mana

🔷 Fixed a bug allowing mana-powered high jumps even without the required mana amount

🔷 Fixed an issue where the crow would get stuck in place after the recruitment cutscene on Canyon Island

🔷 Added sound effect for Tru when walking slowly

🔷 Polished visual effects when animals get sick or turn into monsters

🔷 Environment polish

🔷 Other smaller fixes

Remember to give us your feedback, and see you soon!

See you in the skies of Driftland!

Damian