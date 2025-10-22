BUGFIXES
-----------
- Fixed Cyrillic language names aren't localized in Typing Language Options pop-up.
- Fixed Gemini and Jormungandr not completely working in Cyrillic Languages.
Hotfix 2025.10.22.2110-BETA
