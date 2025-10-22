 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20496896 Edited 22 October 2025 – 13:26:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
BUGFIXES
-----------
- Fixed Cyrillic language names aren't localized in Typing Language Options pop-up.
- Fixed Gemini and Jormungandr not completely working in Cyrillic Languages.

