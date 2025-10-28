

Patch 1.14 for Farming Simulator 25 is now available to download on PC and console. It includes new machines by GEA, a Border Collie, AMD FSR 4.0 and many other additions and improvements. Read the changelog below to find out about all the improvements!



Please Note! The patch is being rolled out across platforms. It can take some time until the update becomes available on your system. Crossplay services may be affected in the meantime.



New Equipment by GEA

Upgrade your Dairy Game





With 1.14, we added the DairyFeed F4500, DairyRobot R9500, plus the Koolway by German agricultural manufacturer GEA Farm Technologies.







As one of the world's leading manufacturers of dairy equipment, you can now configure your medium and large Hörmann cow sheds using their technology.







New Friend

Border Collie Has Entered the Game





If you're a dog person, this patch is for you! This medium-sized herding dog is a descendant of landrace collies, a breed found widely in the British Isles. Just in time for the release of the Highlands Fishing expansion, everyone gets to enjoy this new farm companion!



Still, if you haven't pre-ordered the Highlands Fishing expansion, yet, there's still time. Until November 4th, you can save 10% by pre-ordering. If you got the Year 1 Season Pass, the expansion will unlock for you on launch day!











Changelog for Patch 1.14







Please Note! As with all major updates, you may experience stuttering on the first game launch after updating. Especially when using mods or custom graphics settings due to shaders being recompiled.



Changes & Improvements



Various technical changes to improve performance



Various text / translation adjustments



Various visual adjustments on several models



Fixed AI helper missing headland rows with unequal mower working widths



Fixed automatic transmissions behaving incorrectly when shifting manually



Fixed DLAA setting to correctly unlock the Frame Generation option



Fixed environment visuals not applying correctly before entering the 3D shop



Fixed error occurring when group shifting into neutral



Fixed issue preventing clients from selling fences



Fixed issue where clients saw gates only partially opened



Fixed manual shifting on transmissions with more than 8 gears



Fixed missing cursor when creating rice fields



Fixed shading issue on Alliance 398MPT wheels



Fixed straw usage calculation in animal husbandries



Improved AI helper field detection algorithm



Improved visibility of swaths on harvested foliage



Removed “Needs Rolling” requirement from oilseed radish



Updated Intel XeSS version (Windows only)



Added GEA DairyFeed and DairyRobot with Koolway configuration options to medium and large Hörmann cow sheds



Added 1500 mm width wheel configurations for compatible small and medium tractors



Added roller configuration to Kinze MACH TILL 412



Added AMD FSR 4.0 (requires compatible hardware)



Added Border Collie as a new dog breed for the doghouse



Added multiple coat patterns and color variations for dogs



Added new non metallic metal material (powderCoatMatte)



Added specialization for ladders in placeables



Added vtxAnimationShader



Exposed windStrengthMinClip parameter in oceanShader



Various adjustments on several models



Various text / translation adjustments



Added specialization to enable camera mirrors functionality for machines outside of the Mercedes-Benz Trucks Pack (requires Mercedes-Benz Trucks Pack)



Fixed issue where harvesting beets caused the field information to become outdated



Removed tramline clearing from mission fields to ensure sowing missions can be completed



Improved AI helper behavior to operate machinery counterclockwise, ensuring the cabin remains within the field area



We continue to gather bug reports, feedback, and other data to identify what needs fixing or improving in the future.Please note, that we don't answer individual reports, as you will most likely not be the only one to report a specific problem. Don't worry: Receiving multiple reports on an issue sends us the signal that it must be important to fix - so our support team concentrates on collecting and communicating this internally.