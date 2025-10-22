Patch Notes 0.5.2
- Fixed a critical bug that prevented completion of Level 1
- Added sound settings and screen resolution options to the main menu
- Fixed visual bugs related to the interface in the tutorial level
- Fixed an issue on some devices where ability descriptions were displayed incorrectly
