
22 October 2025 Build 20496805 Edited 22 October 2025 – 13:19:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a engine-level crash that occurs when defeating 400 monster troops in total (most commonly occurs when reaching the Mines) This crash would occur after the 400th battle, making it impossible to continue.
  • Fixed another potential crash that could occur when calling old Steamworks API code under certain scenarios.

