- Fixed a engine-level crash that occurs when defeating 400 monster troops in total (most commonly occurs when reaching the Mines) This crash would occur after the 400th battle, making it impossible to continue.
- Fixed another potential crash that could occur when calling old Steamworks API code under certain scenarios.
3.0.6 Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows Linux Depot 1981701
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 1981702
