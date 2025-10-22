 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20496797 Edited 22 October 2025 – 16:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We are thrilled to announce that Call of the Golden Valley is now available!

We're a tiny team in Melbourne, Australia and we're so chuffed to be bringing this story to the world after working on it for about three and a half years! We hope you love it as much as we do <3

If you play the game and like it, please consider leaving us a review, it's very helpful for small teams like us.

We've done our absolute best to test it every which way on a wide variety of computers, but if you find anything we've missed, please let us know here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2131660/discussions/0/596284732212367853/

<3 Maddy

