Increased the brightness of the physical case board for better visibility.

Modified the screen space used for subtitles for improved readability.

Decreased the size of the icon that appears when the case file is populated.

Fixed UI DPI scaling so that the interface now displays uniformly across multiple screen resolutions.

Created a system to associate evidence with the minigame being played so that successful results can dynamically alter evidence descriptions.

Created a system to generate new evidence during gameplay based on successful minigame completions.

Modified the flashlight so it now follows where the camera is pointing while in camera mode.

Ensured that the investigation mode music now loops correctly.