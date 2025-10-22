General Improvements
Fixed UI DPI scaling so that the interface now displays uniformly across multiple screen resolutions.
Decreased the size of the icon that appears when the case file is populated.
Modified the screen space used for subtitles for improved readability.
Increased the brightness of the physical case board for better visibility.
Systems and Functionality
Created a system to associate evidence with the minigame being played so that successful results can dynamically alter evidence descriptions.
Created a system to generate new evidence during gameplay based on successful minigame completions.
Modified the flashlight so it now follows where the camera is pointing while in camera mode.
Ensured that the investigation mode music now loops correctly.
You will no longer be prompted to take photos of evidence located inside containers.
Case Board and UI Fixes
Fixed a bug where scrolling on the POI statement form would also zoom the case board camera.
Fixed a bug where sentences spanning multiple lines in POI statement forms would overlap due to missing line spacing.
Fixed a major issue where most of Shannon Mapes’ dialogue was not populating in her POI statement form.
Fixed a bug where the image in the POI statement form failed to appear.
Fixed UI overlapping issues in the locker container when marking items as evidence.
Dialogue and VO
Fixed a bug where a specific VO line and animation in Shannon Mapes’ dialogue did not play.
Corrected a typo in Shannon Mapes’ dialogue.
Lowered the volume of Shannon Mapes’ shouting VO.
A new VO line will now play after successfully completing the chemical analysis minigame.
Bug Fixes and Stability
Fixed a bug where staying near a clue after marking it as evidence allowed further interaction, causing broken input and a soft lock.
Fixed a camera jitter issue that occurred when strafing in investigation mode.
