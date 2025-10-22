 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20496725 Edited 22 October 2025 – 14:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

General Improvements

  • Fixed UI DPI scaling so that the interface now displays uniformly across multiple screen resolutions.

  • Decreased the size of the icon that appears when the case file is populated.

  • Modified the screen space used for subtitles for improved readability.

  • Increased the brightness of the physical case board for better visibility.

Systems and Functionality

  • Created a system to associate evidence with the minigame being played so that successful results can dynamically alter evidence descriptions.

  • Created a system to generate new evidence during gameplay based on successful minigame completions.

  • Modified the flashlight so it now follows where the camera is pointing while in camera mode.

  • Ensured that the investigation mode music now loops correctly.

  • You will no longer be prompted to take photos of evidence located inside containers.

Case Board and UI Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where scrolling on the POI statement form would also zoom the case board camera.

  • Fixed a bug where sentences spanning multiple lines in POI statement forms would overlap due to missing line spacing.

  • Fixed a major issue where most of Shannon Mapes’ dialogue was not populating in her POI statement form.

  • Fixed a bug where the image in the POI statement form failed to appear.

  • Fixed UI overlapping issues in the locker container when marking items as evidence.

Dialogue and VO

  • Fixed a bug where a specific VO line and animation in Shannon Mapes’ dialogue did not play.

  • Corrected a typo in Shannon Mapes’ dialogue.

  • Lowered the volume of Shannon Mapes’ shouting VO.

  • A new VO line will now play after successfully completing the chemical analysis minigame.

Bug Fixes and Stability

  • Fixed a bug where staying near a clue after marking it as evidence allowed further interaction, causing broken input and a soft lock.

  • Fixed a camera jitter issue that occurred when strafing in investigation mode.

