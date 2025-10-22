Welcome back Agent

Firstly, thank you to every spy who has saved the world playing Unseen Diplomacy 2, it has been wonderful to see people enjoying our game! We also appreciate all your feedback about the spy experience.

Our next Early Access update!

Patch v0.2 is all about improving your first steps into the world of espionage. Within, you’ll find a brand-new onboarding experience, teaching you how to bring out your best spy impression, a new smoother than silk playspace setup and other updates that bring you closer to the iconic spy fantasy.

Tinker and Tailor

You’ll first notice our new room authoring wizard, which gives you a much smoother experience setting up your playspace. Room mark up has been simplified and refined to be more forgiving to your available space. We’ve also added additional explanations for each locomotion control scheme if you don’t have the available playspace.

No Time to Learn

Have you been stuck in a mission or confused about how to complete it? Our tutorials have been revamped and divided into bite-sized levels to better teach you key spy skills. There are brand new options to learn about movement, gadgets and mission briefings. We’re planning an additional tutorial around enemy AI for a future update.

Inspecting Gadgets

We've updated the inventory system to keep gadgets stuck to where you put them. Gadgets can now be equipped correctly before a mission, staying where they are when deployed. They can also be moved from their default space to another, respawning there if forgotten. We’re still inspecting the inventory system so look out for a future upgrade!

Slipping Past

We’ve added a new slipthrough button for locomotion controls, allowing players using this option to pass through small gaps that were previously inaccessible.

Hungry Work

A good spy delights in luxury, now you can too! More objects have been made edible, though not all of them should be eaten, be careful of that Martini… In addition, new VFX and SFX have been added to make eating more fun.

And much more

As well as the above, there’s a heap of quality of life updates, bug fixes and visual updates. Get the full debrief below!

Interested in seeing what’s next for Unseen Diplomacy 2?

Head over to our Trello Roadmap or join our Discord server to discuss the game.

v0.2 Patch Notes

Quality of Life:

Icons and text updates to your platform and control scheme.

Adjusted room boundary grid visuals.

Improved play space bounds resolution to be more forgiving when generating playspace.

Updated control scheme menu to be clearer.

There are more translations across the game, although the tutorial is awaiting human translations.

Menus and Inventory:

The send evidence to HQ menu now works if the wristwatch is on the right-hand wrist.

Various minimap improvements, bug fixes and theming.

Fixed small minimap not displaying connection lines correctly.

Stat graph improvements.

New tutorial wizard menus, with additional help sections.

Bugs:

Bots no longer get stuck in stunned animations when shot.

Comic panels no longer spawn incorrectly after completing an action.

Fixed lasers from playing an on/off noise when connected to junction box.

Removed collision on hinges causing issues with double door wardrobes.

Moveable climbing holds now work correctly.

Finishing a tutorial now shows the correct menu when returning to HQ.

Button rollovers in UI are now working

Camera viewfinder now highlights key objects correctly

Art:

Halftone shadow dots are now triplanar rather than UV based, improving consistency for size and quality.

Cave duck maze hole fixed.

Texture improvements to numerous props and disguises.

Sound: