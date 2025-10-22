Hunt, or be hunted
As a Hunter, swing hard and leave no survivors. As a Monster, vanish, trap and use stealth to survive throughout the night.
The chase ends November 5th. Don’t miss your shot.
Clubhouse in the dark
Explore Doktor's Lab, a darker version of Clubhouse, freshly redesigned for the event.
Tons of rewards
Claim a free event pack upon your first connection into the event and watch partners' livestreams or Ubisoft official Twitch channel to get your Twitch Drop, Kaid's TCSG12 "Aristocratic Decorum".
Your favorite collection is back!
Finka, Tubarão and Thatcher have been twisted by the curse, and they're ready to haunt the grounds of terror. Only available for the duration of the event.
For those who proved worthy
Unlock all Doktor's Curse bundle to unlock a Masterpiece of the P90. Crafted for those who went all in.
Changed files in this update