22 October 2025 Build 20496670 Edited 22 October 2025 – 14:06:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hunt, or be hunted


As a Hunter, swing hard and leave no survivors. As a Monster, vanish, trap and use stealth to survive throughout the night.
The chase ends November 5th. Don’t miss your shot.


Clubhouse in the dark


Explore Doktor's Lab, a darker version of Clubhouse, freshly redesigned for the event.

Tons of rewards


Claim a free event pack upon your first connection into the event and watch partners' livestreams or Ubisoft official Twitch channel to get your Twitch Drop, Kaid's TCSG12 "Aristocratic Decorum".

Your favorite collection is back!


Finka, Tubarão and Thatcher have been twisted by the curse, and they're ready to haunt the grounds of terror. Only available for the duration of the event.

For those who proved worthy


Unlock all Doktor's Curse bundle to unlock a Masterpiece of the P90. Crafted for those who went all in.

