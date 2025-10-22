Fixed a bug where Ila could get stuck underground when taking an ice elevator.
Fixed a UI bug where notifications would not disappear.
You can now see which reward each NPC gives you after completing a quest.
Adjusted difficulty balance in the snowboard glide section.
Minor bug fixes.
Patch 1.0.0.6
