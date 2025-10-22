 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20496497 Edited 22 October 2025 – 14:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug where Ila could get stuck underground when taking an ice elevator.

  • Fixed a UI bug where notifications would not disappear.

  • You can now see which reward each NPC gives you after completing a quest.

  • Adjusted difficulty balance in the snowboard glide section.

  • Minor bug fixes.

