Ahoy, Seafarers!

As promised, the crew has returned to port with Hotfix #2, now available for testing on the Beta Branch. This hotfix addresses several community-reported issues and adds a few requested options to make your time at sea smoother. We’d love for you to try it out and share your feedback before it goes live for everyone.

To access the beta branch, please follow these steps:

Open Steam and go to your Library Right-click on Seafarer: The Ship Sim Click Properties Select the Betas tab Choose 'public_beta' from the dropdown list

Here’s what’s included:

Graphics & Performance

Motion Blur Option Included option to turn Motion Blur in the Graphics Setting on/off

FPS cap in quickplay Issue with a FPS cap in the quickplay missions has been addressed

Performance Performance optimization in tutorial cutscene and tutorial Mission



System

Deletion of User Profile Many users reported issues to delete their profile. This has now been addressed with a better explanation

Stability Fixed a random crash triggered by weather change



Controls

Invert Mouse Option to invert the Mouse has been implemented

Vessel: Rigid Acceleration has been optimised so that the throttle is no longer as sensitive.



Bug fixes - reported by community

Seating Position on Herbert adjusted

Loans under 100 CR can now be paid back

Fixed a problem in the mission "Teddy's Delivery Service" where sometimes players would spawn on top of another Herbert

Fixed a problem in the mission "Teddy's Delivery Service" where upgrades and inventory of the player's Herbert wouldn't be transfered correctly

Fixed a sensitivity issue with the gamepad controls for cranes



After analyzing the crash reports that have reached us, we recommend this assistance for players whose game crashes immediately upon launch and before reaching the main menu.

Please follow these steps:

Turn off saving to the Steam Cloud



Right-click on "Seafarer: The Ship Sim" in your Steam library

-> Properties

-> Disable saving game progress to the Steam Cloud

Delete invalid entries in the game settings



These can be found here:

%LOCALAPPDATA%\\Orca\\Saved\\Savegames\\SAVESLOT_PlayerPrefs_v0.sav

Only delete the file "SAVESLOT_PlayerPrefs_v0.sav"!



Furthermore, the following file should be deleted to reinitialize the shader compiler on the next game startup: %LOCALAPPDATA%\\Orca\\Saved\\Orca_PCD3D_SM6.upipelinecache



Start the game

(The previously deleted files will now be recreated. Before the next game start, you can also re-enable saving to the Steam Cloud. In case of a cloud conflict, please select the local save data so that the files causing the crashes are overwritten.)

Thank you for your ongoing feedback and support – every report and suggestion helps us make Seafarer a better experience for everyone. We know there are still issues that need attention, and we truly appreciate your patience as we continue working on solutions.



Thank you for being part of this voyage - see you on the horizon!

Your Seafarer Team 🚣



