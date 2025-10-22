Hi, Metas!

The October 29(PT) update is almost here! In this Dev Blog, we're bringing first-hand information on the new Deviations. Let's take a look!

I. Combat Deviation: Whalepup O-055

Deviation O-055 is a quadrupedal vertebrate that resembles a juvenile orca. It measures approximately 1.3 meters long and weighs about 175 kilograms, and its stubby limbs are tipped with claws.

O-055 exhibits behavior similar to large canines, with an intelligence level comparable to that of a six-year-old child. It can understand researchers' instructions and respond by spelling out words. Playful and curious by nature, it is friendly to humans and enjoys interacting with researchers. However, it often disobeys instructions or plays pranks.

O-055 has an uncontrollable shapeshifting ability. If it has no contact with seawater for 24 hours, it transforms into a massive and hostile wolf-like entity (henceforth O-055-A). O-055-A is approximately 9.6 meters long and weighs about 10 tons. It exhibits immense strength, quick reflexes, and exceptional physical and biochemical resilience. O-055-A displays extreme aggression and an insatiable hunger toward all warm-blooded organisms, with clear evidence of surplus killing as it hunts.

The primary Deviation Trait of O-055 and O-055-A is their shared ability to restructure matter. O-055 can convert all non-living materials within a 6-meter spherical radius into saltwater with a salinity of about 3.47%; the radius is extended to roughly 15 kilometers when used by O-055-A. Both O-055 and O-055-A can use this ability to swim along or through solid matter. While O-055 typically uses this ability to play hide-and-seek, O-055-A employs it to ambush unsuspecting prey.

Summon Effect:

Summon Whalepup to convert the battlefield into an underwater world. Inside this world, both Metas and Whalepup deal increased damage and immobilize enemies hit with water currents.





II. Combat Deviation: Soul Summoner O-056

Deviation O-056 is a combination of a red, oval spruce mask and a wolf skull with white fur. The mask has simple eye slits, while bone horns extend from both sides of the wolf skull's sagittal crest. It has a steady surface temperature of between 37°C and 39°C.

O-056's primary Deviation Trait is its ability to manifest objects. Whether worn or not, O-056 passively generates translucent entities that vaguely resemble birds and beasts. These entities (designated O-056-A) are composed of unknown particles in a condensed state and can freely alter their density to pass through most solid objects. They also display strength and resilience far greater than that of real animals.

When O-056 is not worn, O-056-A will seek out male humans aged between ██ and ██ and attempt to make them wear O-056. O-056-A will attack any individual or object that obstructs the achievement of this goal.

When O-056 is properly worn, the wearer (designated O-056-B) can communicate with O-056-A and command them to perform simple tasks or attack perceived threats. All O-056-A will carry out commands with maximum effort. If no command is given, O-056-A will cluster around O-056-B to protect and guard the latter.

All O-056-B refer to themselves as "emissaries of the King of Beasts, guardian spirits of the hunters." They claim their mission is to oppose and hunt "the monstrosity of ████, the dark terror of the frozen depths—███-███." If O-0██ is mentioned, O-056-B will state that "they are spirits with a mission as well, though serving another great being," refusing to elaborate further.

Summon Effect:

Soul Summoner fights by your side in battle and grants you the ability to call forth a phantom firebird that deals massive damage to enemies.

III. Combat Deviation: Zapamander O-057

Deviation O-057 is an anomalous weather phenomenon. It causes severe convective weather, accompanied by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and strong winds. Eventually, it coalesces into a massive storm cloud (hereafter O-057-A) with autonomous will and movement.

Outwardly, O-057-A resembles a large, tailed animal with an irregular shape. Normally, its cloud base has a diameter of 6,000 meters and an altitude of 2,000 meters, though it can reach heights of up to 11,000 meters. The cloud appears dark gray and contains intense electrical discharges. O-057-A typically lasts for about 16 to 24 hours, during which it feeds on other clouds with higher concentration nuclei densities, exhibiting behavior akin to a predatory animal.

O-057-A's primary Deviation Trait is energy manipulation. It can direct and control its lightning discharges and accompanying electromagnetic radiation, with electrical currents reaching several hundred thousand amperes. O-057-A is extremely timid and easily stressed, and will indiscriminately attack any moving targets nearby. Due to its large size and relatively low-altitude cloud base, it poses a significant threat to entities on the ground.

In one securement breach, O-0██ was agitated by O-057-A's lightning and thunder, triggering an unprecedented spatial distortion over a wide area. This event permanently transformed O-057-A into a moving thundercloud roughly 30 centimeters long, resembling a salamander. This form is physically stable and has not shown signs of dissipating.

Summon Effect:

Zapamander fights by your side in battle, dealing electric damage to nearby enemies.

IV. Territory Deviation: Director Fox O-070

Deviation O-070 is a male Tibetan fox with tawny fur. It stands at 1.4 meters tall and weighs 45 kilograms. Like O-██ and O-██, it is capable of walking upright and using tools.

O-070 claims to be a professional doctor from "███." It wears a white lab coat, a blue shirt, and a cotton mask decorated with simple cartoon expressions, and carries a first-aid kit, clipboard, and stethoscope. Both a veterinarian and scientist, it possesses in-depth knowledge of veterinary medicine, biological taxonomy, animal behavior, and animal psychology, as well as extensive clinical experience. O-070 claims to specialize in veterinary obstetrics.

O-070's primary Deviation Trait is telepathy. It can establish a mental connection with any sentient entity within its line of sight, allowing for non-linguistic communication. O-070 recognizes over 97% of extant animal species, over 84% of extinct species, and over ██% of [REDACTED], accurately diagnosing their ailments and providing the appropriate treatment and care.

Skill descriptions

Ability: Taming Expert

Boosts the Tameness of all animals in the territory, as well as the Maturity growth speed of younglings. The higher the Skill Rating, the greater the boost. The Taming Expert effect can stack up to a certain limit, but is disabled when you're offline. The Tameness and Maturity bonuses of multiple Director Foxes can stack (up to 100%).

Ability: Fertile Blessing

Grants a chance for animals in the territory to produce an extra offspring when breeding. The higher the Skill Rating, the higher the chance. When twins are successfully born, 1 Fine Meat is consumed. If there isn't enough Fine Meat, the effect won't activate. The Fertile Blessing effect does not stack.

Excited for these new Deviations? You can meet them after the October 29(PT) update! We'll keep track of their performance and keep optimizing and adjusting them based on our data.

If you have any suggestions or feedback, feel free to share them with us through the Co-Dev Feedback Platform, customer service, or our community channels.

Once Human Development Team



