* Fixed bug with some bosses reseting to full hp when out of range
* Fixed cooldown of Pyroth skill "Smoldering Wrath"
* Added a new Felarii House in Northern Wastes
* Master of Arms removed for druid and wizard to make space for new skills coming soon
Ancient Kingdoms v0.8.8.10.4 Hotfix 🛠️
