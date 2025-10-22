 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20496199 Edited 22 October 2025 – 12:39:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Fixed bug with some bosses reseting to full hp when out of range
* Fixed cooldown of Pyroth skill "Smoldering Wrath"
* Added a new Felarii House in Northern Wastes
* Master of Arms removed for druid and wizard to make space for new skills coming soon

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2241381
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2241382
  • Loading history…
