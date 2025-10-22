‘Tis the spooky season! And nothing is spookier to us than releasing yet another update within less than 30 days! The last update focused a lot on the new realm, the Astral Riftlands. But in the meantime we’ve been working on more content we’d love to share today!

✨2 new Spells

We’ve added 2 new spells to the game: Swirl Sickle and Spear Barrage. These spells are added to the pool of spells and can be selected just like any other in a run.

👻A new Enemy

This pretty lady has entered the battlefield! The Broodmaw is an elite enemy that will drop eggs that hatch after some time. Spoiler alert: you don’t want the eggs to hatch.

🎯A new Objective

A herd of Mana Beasts has escaped, and the Brigade needs them for their, well, mana. If encountered on a mission, the wizards will have to herd them to the nearest pen so they can be returned home safely.

😈Lots of Dark improvements

We’ve done a lot of improvements to the Dark element. More specifically, a lot of enemies have custom behavior when corrupted. Even the mighty Sol’phish and Krog’wa can now get corrupted, if your spells are strong enough.

🎃Pumpkins everywhere!

Bryony’s attempt at a secret mission to the forbidden Pumpkin Realm has backfired, and now they’re everywhere! We’ve added 4 pumpkin outfits that you can try to unlock (they’re pretty cool).

😱And the spookiest feature…

We removed the update countdown! Aah! Before you start panicking - this is for a very valid reason! We’ve been cranking out updates for more than a year now. This spooky 13th update will be the last content update before we release our big 1.0 update.

When, you ask? All we can say for now is that you’ll know soon, and that 1.0 will not be the end for The Spell Brigade! So stay tuned! If you want more updates on what we’re working on, check out our Discord. We share stuff there every week. We’ve also updated the roadmap one more time, which should give you an idea of what’s still coming.

Now, onto the patch notes!

PATCH NOTES – 0.13.0.6449 (22-10-25)

✨NEW

✨ 2 new Spells: Swirl Sickle & Spear Barrage

🥚 A new Enemy: Broodmaw

🦙 A new Objective: Herd the Mana Beasts

🎃 4 new Pumpkin Outfits

🕹️GAMEPLAY IMPROVEMENTS

✅ Sol’phish can now get corrupted, and use his obelisk attack on other enemies.

✅ Krog’wa can now get corrupted, and use her tongue-smash attack on other enemies.

✅ Golden Crabs can now get corrupted, and try to attack other enemies.

✅ When corrupted, Buffers will now try to heal players.

✅ When corrupted, Exploding Ticks will now explode if an enemy gets close.

✅ When corrupted, Gnashers will charge towards enemies.

🤝 When corrupted, enemies will stay alive until their corruption has worn off. Dark attacks have also been rebalanced accordingly.

🤝 Added ambient sound during gameplay.

🎨VISUAL IMPROVEMENTS

✅ When a boss spawns, it triggers a storm in each realm.

✅ Updated the lighting and color grading in the Pyrestorm Pit.

✅ Added Pumpkins to the Start Menu and the Lobby - exclusive to Halloween!

✅ Add a custom visual to damage popups from critical corrupted attacks.

⚖️BALANCING

✅ Increased the health of Sol’phish from 175,000 to 185,000 .

🤝 Decreased the health of Krog’wa from 175,000 to 165,000 .

✅ Increased the damage of Krog’wa’s tornadoes.

🤝 Increased the damage of the Talon Slash by 10%.

⚙️STABILITY & BUGFIXES

🤝 Fixed an issue where the game would try to join an incompatible lobby.

✅ Fixed an issue where the Steam API wouldn’t initialize correctly in some cases.

✅ Fixed some Steam service initialization issues.



🤝 = changes inspired by community feedback

BOLT BLASTER OUT