 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Fellowship Escape From Duckov NINJA GAIDEN 4 Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 October 2025 Build 20496067 Edited 22 October 2025 – 13:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. Fix: Bug in Chapter 16 where it is difficult to access in certain situations
2. Fix: Mac display error bug
3. Optimization: One descriptive problem for skills

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3545811
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3545812
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link