Patch 14850

Hey Shopkeepers!

While we've been hotfixing critical issues whenever they've come up during the weekend, we've also been working on other reported issues & improvements. Here are the patch notes for version 14850 that should be out now (you may have to reboot steam if it doesn't update).

TECH

Fixed an issue where entrances that were already placed in the home/farm would break the game

Added double sided signs to make it easier to read from both sides

Fixed the camera orbit when traveling between domains.

Improved Level Up Skills objective by also checking the values when loading the objective

Fixed an issue where the max level of a skill wasn't checking against the right variable, resulting in the objective not being updated correctly.

Armor & Weapon displays would also scale products down to 0.8, these are now scaled to 1 instead

Tweaked the height at which the navmesh is carved, this should give you some more freedom when placing wall furniture high up on the wall.

Cycladen 1 and Kungen 1 had incorrectly set colliders.

Kilo 1 had the wrong tag assigned to its colliders, which blocked then blocked pathfinding

Events should now not be able to spawn twice at the same time

Skills will now go through the previous levels to unlock anything that was changed in the data after the file was saved.

Loading in a creative save file now correctly sets the purchase price of furniture to 0

Fixed an issue where one-off events were also being triggered in year 2

Fixed the filtering on trader menus breaking when similar IDs with different qualities were present

Reverted to a previous version of the KingsDay code, where products were always unique per trader. Added a fallback in case not enough products are unlocked.