Hey Shopkeepers!
While we've been hotfixing critical issues whenever they've come up during the weekend, we've also been working on other reported issues & improvements. Here are the patch notes for version 14850 that should be out now (you may have to reboot steam if it doesn't update).
Patch 14850
TECH
Fixed an issue where entrances that were already placed in the home/farm would break the game
Added double sided signs to make it easier to read from both sides
Fixed the camera orbit when traveling between domains.
Improved Level Up Skills objective by also checking the values when loading the objective
Fixed an issue where the max level of a skill wasn't checking against the right variable, resulting in the objective not being updated correctly.
Armor & Weapon displays would also scale products down to 0.8, these are now scaled to 1 instead
Tweaked the height at which the navmesh is carved, this should give you some more freedom when placing wall furniture high up on the wall.
Cycladen 1 and Kungen 1 had incorrectly set colliders.
Kilo 1 had the wrong tag assigned to its colliders, which blocked then blocked pathfinding
Events should now not be able to spawn twice at the same time
Skills will now go through the previous levels to unlock anything that was changed in the data after the file was saved.
Loading in a creative save file now correctly sets the purchase price of furniture to 0
Fixed an issue where one-off events were also being triggered in year 2
Fixed the filtering on trader menus breaking when similar IDs with different qualities were present
Reverted to a previous version of the KingsDay code, where products were always unique per trader. Added a fallback in case not enough products are unlocked.
Clicking New Game/Load Game/Continue multiple times would try to load the game twice, resulting in a crash.
UI
Crafting menu skill panels used an initially wrong vertical position.
When a skill is maxed out, the menu now says so rather than showing infinite progress.
Fixed Unlock button not disappearing when switching tabs in any of the unlock menus
Added a confirmation prompt when clearing a planter or smelter slot.
Fixed sorting by buy price for traders
Greenhouse planter tooltips were not functioning properly
Increased width of the money counter in the HUD
Greenhouse planters should now allow seasonal crops to be planted.
The end of day graph will now angle the day counter if this exceeds 100 to allow the numbers to be easier to read.
You can no longer place an entrance in the farm & home domains
Crafting stations with multiple skills did not have a line break to separate the skills.
Exceeding maximum crafting skill would not cap at 100% in the crafting menu.
BALANCE
Added Favor as a reward for most objectives
Lowered the exp requirements for leveling up products by roughly 40%
Tweaked the minor Beetles events to have slightly less impact, and the global one to have the same impact as the previous minor events.
OTHER
Fixed Drought & Winter events not blocking similar versions, which could result in them happening at the same time.
Added some missing event data
Sand is now unlocked at Swindle level 8, together with the smelter.
Fruit Bonanza was using the wrong event data.
Chainmail Gauntlets (Iron) were not being unlocked when they should.
ART
Employee hair colors were not using natural hair colors
Fixed 4 displays and 19 decoration assets becoming invisible when the hide walls feature is active.
