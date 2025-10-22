🛠 Patch Notes:

Increased the tow truck engine power.



Fixed the positioning of the tow truck ramps - vehicles should no longer have issues driving onto the tow truck on sloped surfaces.



Fixed a bug where physics were disabled for vehicles that drove onto the tow truck but didn’t attach to the zone.



Improved textures on the Aurora Outrider model.



Fixed the marker in the car wash zone.



Improved the display of the new ambient lighting on medium graphics settings.



Fixed collisions related to the Garage surroundings.



In addition to today’s changes, the Discord contest for the highest profit from selling the Apex Motors Striker has concluded – congratulations to, who won with a profit of $4734!We encourage you to join our Discord, where more community events will appear in the future!In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates: