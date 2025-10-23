Hey everyone!



Thanks to Felix, we're pushing another update for Lyca that improves things significantly under the hood:

- Performance overhaul: The terrain system has been reworked into a tile-based system that drastically improves performance, especially on lower-end PCs

- Controller support overhaul: The controller functionality has been completely reworked to make it much smoother and intuitive to play!

- Other smaller fixes and tweaks



This update brings the Steam (Windows) version up to date with the Switch version.

Speaking of which,

Lyca is now available on Nintendo Switch (and Switch 2)! If you're wanting to relax, run through a meadow as a dog (or cat) and listen to chill lo-fi music, you can now do it on the go! (or in your bed or couch or wherever you play your Switch). It's been a dream of mine to have my game on the Switch, so I'm really grateful to be able to achieve that today! This couldn't have happened without Felix, who handled all of the porting, and Pretty Soon, who are handling the testing and publishing. But most of all, it's thanks to all of you, the players, who have supported the game and helped get it where it is now!







See you all soon,



- Shaun (dev)