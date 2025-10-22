 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Fellowship Escape From Duckov NINJA GAIDEN 4 Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 October 2025 Build 20495735 Edited 22 October 2025 – 12:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Everyone,

Hope you're enjoying the game!

We fixed a bug:

  • A bug that sometimes makes the game bug out when using both Sustain and Pool Mirage Perks.

Thanks for playing :)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3481361
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link