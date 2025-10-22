 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Fellowship Escape From Duckov NINJA GAIDEN 4 Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 October 2025 Build 20495729 Edited 22 October 2025 – 13:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Engineers!

Here is today's full update log:

Version 0.10.33.27024

[Bugfix]

● Fixed a bug when copying blueprints, if a [Conveyor Belt] slightly exceeded the tropic line, the blueprint would be split into two subareas.

● Fixed an issue where the [Logistics Distributor]’s brief information panel would retain item information from other buildings when there were excess items.

● Fixed an issue where SSAO display errors caused incorrect perspective effects in certain situations.

● Fixed a bug where the Central Core visual effects of the Spce Dark Fog appeared incorrectly scaled.

● Fixed a bug where Starmap grids might exhibit intense white overexposure on AMD graphics cards.

● Fixed an issue where [Ground Plasma Towers] might display black dots on AMD graphics cards.

Changed files in this update

Dyson Sphere Program Content Depot 1366541
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link