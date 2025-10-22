Greetings, Engineers!

Here is today's full update log:

Version 0.10.33.27024

[Bugfix]

● Fixed a bug when copying blueprints, if a [Conveyor Belt] slightly exceeded the tropic line, the blueprint would be split into two subareas.

● Fixed an issue where the [Logistics Distributor]’s brief information panel would retain item information from other buildings when there were excess items.

● Fixed an issue where SSAO display errors caused incorrect perspective effects in certain situations.

● Fixed a bug where the Central Core visual effects of the Spce Dark Fog appeared incorrectly scaled.

● Fixed a bug where Starmap grids might exhibit intense white overexposure on AMD graphics cards.

● Fixed an issue where [Ground Plasma Towers] might display black dots on AMD graphics cards.