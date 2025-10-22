 Skip to content
22 October 2025 Build 20495712 Edited 22 October 2025 – 12:32:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed the skill release error of the Wraith in the difficulty runes.

  2. Fixed the abnormal damage issue of the Elemental Path in the Ranger's Elemental Arrow build.

  3. Fixed the attack range of the Ranger's summoned bear.

  4. Fixed the abnormal unlocking of the Ranger's quests.

Changed files in this update

