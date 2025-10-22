Fixed the skill release error of the Wraith in the difficulty runes.
Fixed the abnormal damage issue of the Elemental Path in the Ranger's Elemental Arrow build.
Fixed the attack range of the Ranger's summoned bear.
Fixed the abnormal unlocking of the Ranger's quests.
Version 0.2.3 Update
