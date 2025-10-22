 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Fellowship Escape From Duckov NINJA GAIDEN 4 Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 October 2025 Build 20495599 Edited 22 October 2025 – 13:06:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Builders! 🏗️👷👷‍♀️


🥁🔥Today is a big day - the game is NOW available!🎉🎺🎮


Get ready for lots of fun! In the game, you will of course build houses, but you will also experience many other interesting activities, such as mowing the lawn 🚜, putting out fires 🚒, designing swimming pools 🏊, and repairing roofs! 🏠 And these are just some of the unique tasks you will have to deal with. So, what are you waiting for? Let's get started!


Thanks for everything and have fun!❤️

Adam & Martin

Changed files in this update

Depot 2827961
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link