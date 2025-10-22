Welcome, Survivor!

New System: Run History

Run summaries in Leaderboards

Patch notes / Changelog (0.9.1)

GAMEPLAY & QUALITY OF LIFE CHANGES

New Run History feature (available at the SELECT TEAM LEADER screen).



Run History data now attaches to Leaderboards score so you inspect other players' builds.



Basic Item Pool presets implementation added to the Item Pool Customization interface.



Resuscitation now slows the game down for a while to put a stronger accent on when this happens.



Endurance: Added indicators for damage type tag bonuses dropped by Elite Bosses.



Items: Last Unicorn: Added information about the overall bonus in the item's tooltip.



Items: Zugzwang Hypergaster XD: Now either adds +5 or loses -2 damage type tags at the time of taking.



Other minor improvements from our players' feedback.

BUGFIXES:

Applied the Unity security update.



Vulkan API: Fixed invisible zombies.



Many tweaks and fixes to how damage type tag points are calculated throughout the run.



Fixed an issue with game unpausing when getting revived and receiving a level-up at the same time.



HUD icons showing currently active collectible boosts no longer disappear when entering interfaces.



Items: Gold Medal: No longer incorrectly increases required XP for level up by more than displayed.



On victory state game no longer vacuums other items than Cash to prevent interface issues.



Fixed incorrect skill tree rank increase animation on game over screen.



Additional optimization tweaks and fixes.

Previous Hotfix (0.9.0b)

Added an option to temporarily take over Auto-Aim by holding Left Mouse Button or flicking the Right Stick.



Added mid-run saving of meta-progress (Specialization Points & Money Collected) for extra safety.



Added functionality to sort values in the Game Over Damage Panel.



Improved formatting of certain numbers displayed in-game.



Zombies should no longer move underground after being slammed by the Derailer.



Max HP can no longer drop below 10 (previously, replacing Glass of Milk in some cases could result in negative HP and a soft-lock).



Applied additional balance tweaks for Horde scaling.



Medic’s Medical Drone now takes slightly longer to switch modes (0.25 s → 0.75 s).



Fixed display of super-long (over 24h) Endless/Infinite records on the Arena selection screen.



Fixed incorrect descriptions for Bleeding and Toxified statuses.



Fixed occasional collision issues with the Derailer zombie.



Fixed Dog Eat Dog achievement triggering even when the boss wasn’t killed by another boss.



Devil’s Deal now deals 5% damage every tick instead of 10% (also fixed Chinese localization, which previously displayed 2% HP/s instead of 10% HP/5 s).



Skip Rope now shows a 0–5 value on the item panel and the total collected points only in the detailed description.



Added missing Chinese flavor text for Schrödinger’s Cat.

We're introducing another update to the game in the form of version 0.9.1.This update focuses mainly on the new function we hope you'll enjoy, which is:When starting the game, on the Team Leader selection screen, you can now access the brand new interface, which is the Run History (default: E / Y button).This new interface will remember up to 100 (25 for Xbox) of your last played runs, displaying detailed statistics on how they've ended. In addition, you'll be able to restart any of them with the same exact settings, meaning same Team Leader, map, mode, badges selection, and difficulty level.We'll be further expanding this system to allow you to save selected runs as your favorites, which will make it so they won't get deleted as the number of runs grow. If you have any fun ideas on how else we can expand this function, be sure to share your feedback with us!In addition to video verification, you are now able to also check the statistics of each and every leaderboard score uploaded from now on going forward. This will allow you to check what build and which methods were used to gain the spot on the leaderboards.While it doesn't show all the things picked along the way (e.g. items that were swapped before the end), it should still offer a glimpse into what's hot (or not) in the current version of the game. Remember, that you can always disable Leaderboard score upload in the in-game options menu.Please note that runs are not seeded. Therefore, replaying them with the same settings will always result in a similar yet fully random experience. In YAZS no two runs will be the same!Also, in the case that you've missed it, here's what was changed last time:Thanks for your continued support! We'll continue to update version 0.9 with the promised features, so expect additional languages support and new in-game challenges! Also, please keep us updated on how you feel about the overall experience and what would you like to be tweaked.See you soon!