Hi, Gamers!

RolldBox Games development team Today with all the Team involved is there! 👋

The final and desired moment has arrived!!! We are able to launch today October, 23rd the Early Access Masks of the Void:Origins

Thank you all so much for being part of this journey, and to you who still want to enjoy the game. Without your support, feedback and help, this would not have been possible!





In Masks of the Void, players dive into a world on the brink of annihilation, where telekinesis is your ultimate weapon. Bend the battlefield to your will, hurl enemies and objects alike, and craft devastating combos as the environment itself becomes your greatest tool.

This is the first-ever rogue-lite where the world reacts dynamically to your every action. Your decisions reshape the environment, your power, and your destiny. Every run offers a new challenge, every battle a new way to master chaos.

You play as Iret, a girl granted extraordinary telekinetic powers and burdened with the mission to stop the monstrous Neverending Night from devouring her world.

Will you empower yourself, your allies, or the world around you?

In this fast-paced, choice-driven adventure, your strength and decisions define how your story unfolds.

The challenge awaits: Are you strong enough to defeat the Void?





In case you have questions or feedback, feel free to let me know! :)





Don’t forget to join our Discord server . Let us know what you’d like us to talk about next from there!

See you in the Void!