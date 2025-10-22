We are absolutely stoked to announce that our expansion, At the Heart of Ruin , is finally OUT! As usual for us, the project’s scope was vast, and after putting as much as we could into it, be they stories, features, locations, factions, artwork, enemies, or rewards, we’re proud of what we’ve achieved and excited to see what you make of it!

To coincide with the release, we’ve also just dropped our Ruinous Supporter Pack , which is a great way to support our small team while getting your hands on some optional Companion cosmetics.

If you’re wondering what’s in this expansion, in brief, we can tell you that you are in for a dark fantasy narrative adventure that focuses on a small but dense, multi-layered region. It is set in the Mountains of Fire, where the crumbling remnants of the old Dwarven kingdom of a lost age endure.



The expansion has many facets and a lot to offer – stories, locations, and features we’ve lovingly crafted – and here are the most prominent elements to expect:

A savage, imperiled new region free of Imperial dominance and brimming with danger

A slew of new locations and enemies in the usual art style and quality of Vagrus – more than in any single DLC before

A large cast of NPCs, most of them new, while others are recognizable faces from old stories

Three scavenger factions that are nemeses of each other, with their own quests and rewards

Unique quests available through committing to one of two new minor factions

Our most ambitious narrative undertaking since the release of the base game, both in complexity and narrative impact

Expansive, branching, dark adventures that build on the rich lore of the Riven Realms

Replayability due to the sheer volume of divergent outcomes, stories, rewards, and opportunities

Exploration Encounters, a brand new game feature that offers procedurally generated challenges, obstacles, and chances to get loot outside the narrative-heavy sections



Traversing most of these new territories is unique and separate in some ways from the rest of Vagrus, and to those who have any burning questions, we’ve put together a post addressing them all . Take a look if you’re keen to understand everything a little better.



To celebrate the release, we are running a sale on Steam! Whether you’ve been waiting to begin your journey as a vagrus or looking to expand your caravan’s adventures, there’s never been a better time to dive into the dark and treacherous wastelands of the Riven Realms.

It’s also worth mentioning that more content in At the Heart of Ruin is forthcoming. There’s one storyline in particular that we’ve decided to flesh out further, and you can expect regular, free updates that build on what’s already there. As for the details, we’ll get into those soon! Stay tuned.



Otherwise, what are you waiting for? Get out there and get into it! Oh, and if you have the time, drop us a review, we’d appreciate it – every little bit helps. Perhaps above all else, stay wary, stay awesome, and conquer the wasteland!



– The Lost Pilgrims Team



