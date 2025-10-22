+ Game new title Orta X
+ Autodetect problems with pad or pad driver disable pad support on session.
New game option allow try again to connect controller.
+ Added item with infinite pain reflection, chance 15%
+ Added item bonus XP multiplier for saving scientists
+ Added shader animation for game over title.
+ Saving scientists reward loot have many new items
+ Player can use simple painreflection item (temporary). Any received shoot
+ Haste removes slow effect on player
+ Added item with +3 inventory and aids slots. Enhance unpacking +2 items.
+ Levels 4+ :: Lights shut down on entire station when exhausting solar energy.
+ Added useful notes to menu screen.
+ Doc pistol obecny shot have effect Dispel , alternative - Heal, Combo - protect. Increase your max HP +100.
+ Cannons turn now allowed for player. Tanks still destruct cannons.
+ Added item distant cannons controller. Pressing use item key long activate any nearby cannon.
Speed of shots can be upgraded.
+ Dead scientists can trasmutate to zombie astronauts
+ Add item repair droids upgrade. 2x to HP level. (1000HP max)
