 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Fellowship Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Escape From Duckov Destiny 2 NINJA GAIDEN 4
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 22 October 2025 Build 20495144 Edited 22 October 2025 – 16:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

+ Game new title Orta X

+ Autodetect problems with pad or pad driver disable pad support on session.

New game option allow try again to connect controller.

+ Added item with infinite pain reflection, chance 15%

+ Added item bonus XP multiplier for saving scientists

+ Added shader animation for game over title.

+ Saving scientists reward loot have many new items

+ Player can use simple painreflection item (temporary). Any received shoot

+ Haste removes slow effect on player

+ Added item with +3 inventory and aids slots. Enhance unpacking +2 items.

+ Levels 4+ :: Lights shut down on entire station when exhausting solar energy.

+ Added useful notes to menu screen.

+ Doc pistol obecny shot have effect Dispel , alternative - Heal, Combo - protect. Increase your max HP +100.

+ Cannons turn now allowed for player. Tanks still destruct cannons.

+ Added item distant cannons controller. Pressing use item key long activate any nearby cannon.

Speed of shots can be upgraded.

+ Dead scientists can trasmutate to zombie astronauts

+ Add item repair droids upgrade. 2x to HP level. (1000HP max)

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bit Reskue-Linux Depot 1550781
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Reskue-Win Depot 1550782
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link