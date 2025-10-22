+ Game new title Orta X

+ Autodetect problems with pad or pad driver disable pad support on session.

New game option allow try again to connect controller.

+ Added item with infinite pain reflection, chance 15%

+ Added item bonus XP multiplier for saving scientists

+ Added shader animation for game over title.

+ Saving scientists reward loot have many new items

+ Player can use simple painreflection item (temporary). Any received shoot

+ Haste removes slow effect on player

+ Added item with +3 inventory and aids slots. Enhance unpacking +2 items.

+ Levels 4+ :: Lights shut down on entire station when exhausting solar energy.

+ Added useful notes to menu screen.

+ Doc pistol obecny shot have effect Dispel , alternative - Heal, Combo - protect. Increase your max HP +100.

+ Cannons turn now allowed for player. Tanks still destruct cannons.

+ Added item distant cannons controller. Pressing use item key long activate any nearby cannon.

Speed of shots can be upgraded.

+ Dead scientists can trasmutate to zombie astronauts

+ Add item repair droids upgrade. 2x to HP level. (1000HP max)