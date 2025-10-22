Fixed black screen bug that sometimes occurred during or immediately after the Harvester fight.



Fixed a checkpoint that incorrectly caused the player to respawn underground. The checkpoint now respawns you above ground, and if your existing save has you spawning here, there is now a spring pad that will launch you back above ground.



Fixed Spanish translation incorrectly showing Portuguese task descriptions.



Fixed an issue where French was using the Spanish achievement translation and Spanish was using German.



Fixed an issue where the player would bounce off the harvester core instead of destroying it on especially low framerates.



Added some extra stairs in a couple of places.



Added some temporary keyboard inputs for mouse controls while we work on full keybinding:

- Movement can now also use the arrow keys

- Magnet drive can also use Z or <

- Attack can also use X or >



Hey everyone!

We've just pushed a hotfix for the following issues:

If any of these problems are still occurring for you after updating, please let us know! There are still a few other issues we'll be addressing in the near-term that we weren't able to fix today, and we really appreciate your patience.

Thanks so much for all your support, it's wonderful to see so many people enjoying this silly little bug game that we've poured so much into!

Cheers,
Riley